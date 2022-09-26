Navratri 2022: Huge rush of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra; arrangements in place

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: Devotees walk towards Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of Navratri festival, at Katra in Reasi district

Navratri 2022: The nine-day long Hindu festival of Navratri began with much fervour on Monday. A huge rush of devotees was seen at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) as worshipers flocked to the temple atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on the first day today.

Meanwhile, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has put in place all necessary arrangements to meet the heavy rush of devotees, officials said.

Similar scenes were also seen at the Mumbai Devi Temple in Mumba, where the early morning 'Aarti' was performed on the first day of the Navratri.

A heavy rush of devotees was also witnessed at Jaipur's Shila Devi temple at Amer Fort.

Visuals from Delhi's Jhandewalan temple showed devotees offering prayers to Maa Durga.

The priest of Chhatarpur Temple Delhi talked about the significance of the festival.

"Today is the first day of Navratri, we worship in the name of Shailputri. Today, Maa Durga fulfills the wishes of those who worship her. Chhatarpur temple is not just famed in the country but across the world. It was Sant Baba Nagpal Ji. We have done all the arrangements so that the devotees can worship the goddess, langar, security and sanitation arrangements have also been done," the priest said.

Significance of Navratri

The Shardiya Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Today marks the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country by Hindus.

Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. Only two of them, Chaitra Navaratri and Shardiya Navaratri see widespread celebrations, as they coincide with the beginnings of the seasons.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While the holiday is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practiced in different states.

This year, Navratri will last nine days, starting on September 26 and concluding on October 5.

How is Navratri celebrated?

During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings.

There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

During these nine days, people maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes.

In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives.

Ramlila is organised extensively during Navratri in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the Ramlila, the tale of Lord Ram's triumph over Ravana is acted out.

The effigies of King Ravana are burned on Dussehra to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

In fact, on the tenth day of Navratri, also known as Vijayadashami, a large procession is organised during which clay figurines of Maa Durga are ceremoniously submerged in a river, sea, or ocean.

Popular places to do this practice include West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar. The most significant day for Maa Durga's worship is thought to be the day of Durga Visarjan.

(With inputs from ANI)

