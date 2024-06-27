BJP's Navneet Rana writes to President, demands Owaisi's disqualification as MP over 'Jai Palestine' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader and former Amravati MP Navneet Rana (L) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The political atmosphere seems to have charged up following AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial slogan of 'Jai Palestine' during the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament. This incident has sparked a political uproar, with BJP leader and former Amravati MP Navneet Rana taking a firm stance against Owaisi's actions. Rana has formally written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging the cancellation of Owaisi's parliamentary membership.

What did Rana write in her letter?

In her letter, Rana asserted that Owaisi expressed allegiance to another nation instead of India during his oath-taking ceremony by raising the slogan of 'Jai Palestine.' The former Maharashtra MP further argued that this act warrants the cancellation of Owaisi's membership from the Lok Sabha. She has cited Articles 102 and 103 of the Constitution to support her demand, emphasising that Owaisi's actions are grounds for disqualification.

Hindu convention demands Owaisi’s disqualification

Meanwhile, a convention of Hindu leaders in Goa has also demanded the disqualification of Owaisi for “hailing Palestine” after taking oath as a Member of Parliament. The Hindu leaders adopted a resolution against the Hyderabad MP at the 12th Edition of Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav, currently underway in Ponda taluka of South Goa. Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said that Article 102 D of the Constitution of India states that a person shall be disqualified from being a member of either House of Parliament if he shows allegiance to a foreign State.

Owaisi raised 'Jai Palestine' slogan during oath-taking ceremony

On Tuesday, June 25, Owaisi hailed a conflict-hit West Asian country after taking oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair ordering that the remarks be expunged. The Hyderabad MP, however, justified his slogans after he came out of the House and told reporters there was nothing wrong in him saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine". Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, said he has received complaints from some members about the mention of Palestine.

