Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, takes oath as MP, raises pro-Palestine slogans | WATCH

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took oath as MP. However, he quoted a controversy when he raised pro-Palestine slogans. However, after objection from BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, presiding officer Radhamohan Singh instructed it to be removed from the record.

During the oath of office as MP in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Owaisi raised the slogan of Jai Palestine in support of Palestine. There has been an uproar in the Parliament and outside after Hyderabad MP Owaisi raised the slogan of Jai Palestine.

According to the information received so far, when Asaduddin Owaisi said Jai Palestine in his oath, Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje objected to it. After this, the presiding officer in the Lok Sabha, Radha Mohan Singh, asked to remove this statement of Asaduddin Owaisi from the record. However, the video of this statement of Owaisi has now gone viral.

When asked about the raging controversy, Owaisi said, "Everyone is saying a lot of things...I just said "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine"...How it is against, show the provision in the Constitution..."

Owaisi secured 6,61,981 votes, while Madhavi Latha got 3,23,894 votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Owaisi has been winning the seat since 2004. He had defeated J Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by over 2.82 lakh votes in 2019.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has been traditionally a stronghold of the AIMIM, which has maintained a firm grip on the constituency, with a substantial population of Muslims, since 1984.

