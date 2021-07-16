Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Navjoy Sidhu summoned to Delhi amid creeping factionalism in Punjab Congress ahead of likely revamp

The Congress high command has summoned senior party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to Delhi amid heightened infighting in the Punjab unit ahead of likely revamp. Sources told India TV that Sidhu has left from his Patiala residence for Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, a hectic political activity was at play in Chandigarh with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu meeting party legislators.

Singh met more than 20 party leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs at his farmhouse in Mohali’s Siswan. He met ministers, including Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Aruna Chaudhary, Sunder Shyam Arora, besides some MLAs and MPs.

Sidhu, who may be declared the state party chief, met four ministers and at least six MLAs at the residence of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Those who were present in the meeting with Sidhu included ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjit Singh Channi, MLAs Pargat Singh, Kulbir Zira, Barinderjit Singh Pahra and Kuljit Nagra.

What transpired in the meeting, which lasted for two hours, could not be ascertained. But some of those present there had recently raised the issue of unfulfilled poll promises, including the 2015 desecration cases and the drug menace.

The development assumes significance amid reports of likely revamp of the Punjab Congress unit and cabinet reshuffle.

There are also media reports that Sidhu is likely to be announced as the Punjab Congress chief by the party high command. There is also talk of appointing two working presidents—a Dalit and a Hindu face.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh as he had attacked him over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 desecration cases. The Congress leadership is working out a formula for Amarinder and Sidhu to work together.

The Congress had set up a three-member panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress. Both Sidhu and Amarinder had met the three-member AICC panel. The CM had then said any decision taken by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi would be acceptable to him and the party.

