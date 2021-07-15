Punjab Congress infighting: Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu hold separate meetings for next plan of action

Follow us on Image Source : FILE: PTI Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Amarinder Singh: Even as it appeared that the Congress has reached a solution to end the bickering between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, the infighting is just refusing to die down.

According to the latest reports, if the cricketer-turned-politician is not made Congress chief in the state, then the grand old party may be staring at a split. Sidhu on Thursday evening held a meeting in Chandigarh with his supporters, five ministers, and ten MLAs, to discuss the action plan if he is barred from becoming Punjab Congress president. The meeting took place at the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

According to sources, the Congress high command has decided to make Sidhu the state president but Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is opposing it.

On the other hand, after the news of the meeting came in the media, all the MLAs, ministers, and leaders associated with the Sidhu camp left the house of Randhawa. According to sources, this meeting will now be held at an unknown place.

Interestingly, after the news of Sidhu meeting his coterie came out, Capt. Amarinder Singh has also called an emergency meet of his close MLAs, Ministers and MPs at his farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder spoke with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi to register his protest over the party's decision to make Sidhu president of the state unit. He made it clear that the decision was "not acceptable" to him, and if the decision remains unchanged he won't even fight Punjab elections under Sidhu's leadership.

Besides Amarinder, top leaders in the state who have toiled hard for years have also objected to Sidhu's elevation.

ALSO READ: Amarinder refuses to fight Punjab election under Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership, calls Sonia Gandhi

ALSO READ: Amarinder Singh dismisses reports of his resignation as CM amid Punjab infighting

ALSO READ: Congress puts the lid on Punjab infighting; finalises formula to take Amarinder, Sidhu along

Latest India News