"Post or no post, will stand by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi," tweets Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amid the political chaos within the Punjab unit of Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that he 'will stand by' party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at all times, whether he holds any post or not.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the upset Congress leader tweeted, "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !!"

In a surprise move, the cricketer-turned-politician had resigned from the party president post over Cabinet berth allocations and appointment of Advocate General.

After a bitter fight between the then chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, the Congress took a call to replace Amarinder with Channi. After Sidhu's resignation plunged the party in a turmoil, Channi met him and it was agreed to set up a coordination panel of the party to take key decisions. Sidhu has been made part of the panel.

