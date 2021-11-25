"Will go on hunger strike if..." Navjot Singh Sidhu threatens Channi government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Highlights Sidhu demands Channi to make public the report of intoxication and sacrilege.

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he will go on a hunger strike against the Channi-led state government if it doesn't make the reports on drugs menace and the sacrilege incident public.

"If this report is not made public, then it should be answered that why the previous Chief Minister was sleeping for four and a half years...it should be found out that why the Home Minister kept sleeping," the Punjab Congress chief asked further.

Earlier on Wednesday, Navjot took a hit on AAP over its sop announcements ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, saying that people won't fall prey to populist measures without the backing of a policy framework, defined budget allocations and implementation metrics.

He said Kejriwal's financial assistance scheme for women and other promises will cost thousands of crores of rupees and exceed the state budget.

He said the AAP leader is giving "lollipops" to people.

Sidhu's comments came a day after Kejriwal praised the Congress leader for raising public welfare issues. On various announcements made by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for different sections, Sidhu said, "Whatever our chief minister has said... the party will back him and stand by him."

"His (Channi's) intent is right," the state Congress president said, adding that the chief minister has the party's backing.

Later, in a series of tweets, Sidhu said people won't "fall prey to populist schemes".

Also Read: BJP slams Congress over Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'bada bhai' address to Imran Khan

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu at Kartarpur Corridor: 'We should open borders for trade

Latest India News