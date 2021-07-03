Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly owes Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bill to Punjab power utility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Concerned over electricity situation, Sidhu himself owes over Rs 8 lakh to power utility.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who on Friday expressed concern over the power cut situation in Punjab, allegedly owes over Rs 8 lakh as pending bills to the state power utility.

According to the website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the electricity charges to the tune of Rs 8,67,540 of his Amritsar home are yet to be paid, with July 2 as the last date for making payment.

Sidhu was not available for comments despite repeated attempts, news agency PTI reported.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Chief engineer of the AmritsarPower Department said, "I am not aware of the issue. Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) must have known. No special relaxation was given to him. We will investigate the issue."

According to sources, the cricketer-turned-politician owed over Rs 17 lakh since last year. He paid Rs 10 lakh in March and now his dues have soared to nearly Rs 9 lakh, they said.

Amarinder Singh is in-charge of the power ministry, Sidhu had been offered the ministry when he resigned in 2019 over what he saw as a downgrade in his role in the state government.

As Punjab reels under unscheduled power cuts, Sidhu on Friday sought a law to nullify the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government.

Sidhu said there will be no need to go for power cuts or regulate the office timings if the state acts "in the right direction".

The Punjab government on Thursday had also reduced the timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day.

(With agency inputs)

