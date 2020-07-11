Image Source : PTI (FILE) Navi Mumbai: Coronavirus lockdown extended till July 19

Navi Mumbai lockdown extended: The coronavirus lockdown in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has been extended till July 19. A lockdown had been announced from July 3 to July 13. However, there was no decrease in coronavirus cases. The authorities have thus decided to extend the lockdown by 6 more days.

There have been 10260 coronavirus cases in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. There have been 270 deaths so far. Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) AB Misal said that extension of lockdown was necessary to bring coronavirus pandemic under control.

As per the latest information available with Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country. Total number of cases in the state has reached 2,38,461. Out of these, 95943 are active cases. The death toll is nearing 10,000 at 9893.

On a brighter note, 1,32,625 patients have been cured/ discharged/ migrated. Mumbai remains the worst affected city accounting for largest chunk of coronavirus cases in the state.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday lauded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's efforts to contain coronavirus spread in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum located in Mumbai.

"There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the COVID-19 outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control. In Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea and even in Dharavi...a densely packed area in Mumbai, a strong focus of community engagement and basics of testing, tracing, isolation and treating the sick is key to breaking chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus during a press conference on Friday.

Coronavirus spread in Dharavi was seen as a major challenge as the area has people leaving in huts situated extremely close to each other.

