  Pune Lockdown in 2 phases: Important things to know about 10-day lockdown starting Monday

The city of Pune has been struggling with rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The recovery rate in the city is way below 50 per cent and deaths are reaching 1,000. In light of this grim situation, the government has decided to implement a 10-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad starting July 13. The lockdown will also be implemented in some parts of Rural Pune.

Pune Updated on: July 11, 2020 17:28 IST
The city of Pune has been struggling with rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The recovery rate in the city is way below 50 per cent and deaths are reaching 1,000. In light of this grim situation, the government has decided to implement a 10-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad starting July 13. The lockdown will also be implemented in some parts of Rural Pune. 

Here are some important things you need to know about the forthcoming lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

  • The lockdown is being imposed to make sure that strict social distancing norms are followed and by virtue of isolating people, the rise in COVID-19 cases could be captured. 
  • Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has given the example of England while backing the decision of reimposing lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. 

As many as 20 villages in Rural Pune have been declared containment zones by the government. Strict lockdown will be imposed in these 20 place. These are -- 

  1. Manjri
  2. Khanapur
  3. Kondhwe-Dhavade 
  4. Dehu
  5. Gujar
  6. Nimbalkarwadi
  7. Shevalewadi
  8. Wagholi
  9. Kadamwakvasti
  10. Narhe
  11. Urali Kanchan
  12. Wadali wadi
  13. Khadakwasla
  14. Kirkitwadi
  15. Pisoli
  16. Bhilarewadi
  17. Kunjirwadi
  18. Loni Kalbhor
  19. Nanded
  20. Manjri

The lockdown will be imposed in two phases

Phase 1: From July 13 to July 18. During this phase, only medical shops, dairies and hospitals will be allowed to remain open in the city. Newspaper deliveries will be allowed. 

Phase 2: From July 19 to July 23. In this phase, apart from the shops and services that were opened in the first phase, all essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open. 

A detailed order about the lockdown will be issued soon by the district authorities.

