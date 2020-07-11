Image Source : PTI Pune Lockdown in 2 phases: Important things to know about 10-day lockdown starting Monday

The city of Pune has been struggling with rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The recovery rate in the city is way below 50 per cent and deaths are reaching 1,000. In light of this grim situation, the government has decided to implement a 10-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad starting July 13. The lockdown will also be implemented in some parts of Rural Pune.

Here are some important things you need to know about the forthcoming lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

The lockdown is being imposed to make sure that strict social distancing norms are followed and by virtue of isolating people, the rise in COVID-19 cases could be captured.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has given the example of England while backing the decision of reimposing lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

As many as 20 villages in Rural Pune have been declared containment zones by the government. Strict lockdown will be imposed in these 20 place. These are --

Manjri Khanapur Kondhwe-Dhavade Dehu Gujar Nimbalkarwadi Shevalewadi Wagholi Kadamwakvasti Narhe Urali Kanchan Wadali wadi Khadakwasla Kirkitwadi Pisoli Bhilarewadi Kunjirwadi Loni Kalbhor Nanded Manjri

The lockdown will be imposed in two phases

Phase 1: From July 13 to July 18. During this phase, only medical shops, dairies and hospitals will be allowed to remain open in the city. Newspaper deliveries will be allowed.

Phase 2: From July 19 to July 23. In this phase, apart from the shops and services that were opened in the first phase, all essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open.

A detailed order about the lockdown will be issued soon by the district authorities.

