Naveen Patnaik to undergo cervical arthritis treatment, party affairs to be managed by BJD committee

Bhubaneswar:

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik will be undergoing a medical procedure in Mumbai for cervical arthritis, the party announced. During his absence, the Political Affairs Committee of the BJD will oversee the party’s day-to-day operations. Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President (Headquarters), has been assigned to coordinate activities and programmes across various party wings to ensure smooth functioning in Patnaik’s temporary absence.

Naveen Patnaik to undergo cervical arthritis procedure on June 22 in Mumbai

Biju Janata Dal President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will undergo a medical procedure for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, one of the city’s premier healthcare institutions. The treatment is scheduled for June 22 (Sunday).

Doctor Ramakant Panda to oversee treatment

The procedure will be coordinated by Dr Ramakant Panda, Patnaik’s physician and a renowned cardiac and vascular surgeon. Patnaik confirmed that his doctor is closely liaising with the hospital to ensure a smooth course of treatment.

Spiritual faith and public assurance

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Patnaik wrote, “Jai Jagannatha. As advised by medical experts, I will be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on the 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My doctor, Dr Ramakant Panda, is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you.”

Party operations to continue under committee supervision

While he is away, the Political Affairs Committee of the BJD will handle daily party affairs. Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President (Headquarters), will oversee coordination among various party departments and activities.