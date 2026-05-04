Nattika Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Thiruvananthapuram:

Counting of votes for the Nattika Assembly constituency, along with 140 other seats in Kerala, will begin at 8 am today. Nattika is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala that comes under the Thrissur district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Communist Party of India. CC Mukundan, from the Communist Party of India, defeated Sunil Laloor of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 28431 votes.

Nattika Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 210151 voters in the Nattika constituency during the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99730 were male in Nattika and 110416 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 3888 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Nattika in 2021 was 86 (80 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Nattika constituency was 1,96,569. Out of this, 91,884 were male and 1,04,684 were female voters. There were one voter who belonged to the third gender. 619 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nattika in 2016 was 101 (72 men and 29 women).

Nattika Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate CC Mukundhan won the Nattika seat with a margin of 28431 votes (18.55 per cent). He was polled 72930 votes with a vote share of 47.49 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Sunil Laloor, who got 44499 votes with a vote share of 28.98 per cent. BJP candidate Lojanan Ambatt stood third with 33716 votes (21.96 per cent).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate Geetha Gopi won the Nattika seat with a margin of 26777 votes (17.79 per cent). He received 70218 votes with a vote share of 46.65 per cent. Congress candidate KV Dasan got 43441 votes (28.86 per cent) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate TV Babu stood third with 33650 votes (22.36 per cent).

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