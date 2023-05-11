National Technology Day: PM Modi launches multiple projects worth Rs 5800 crore | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER National Technology Day: PM Modi launches multiple projects worth Rs 5800 crore

National Technology Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the programme marking National Technology Day 2023 in New Delhi on Thursday. With this, the programme also marked the commencement of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11-14.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also in attendance at the event.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technological advancement in the country, worth more than Rs 5800 crore.

LIGO-India project

The projects for which the foundation stone was laid include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India), Hingoli; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Last month, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to a project to construct and set up a LIGO-India at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crore which is likely to be completed by 2030.

LIGO-India will be an advanced gravitational-wave observatory to be located in India as part of a worldwide network. It is envisaged as a collaborative project between a consortium of Indian research institutions and the LIGO Laboratory in the USA, along with its international partners.

LIGO-India had received the government's in-principle approval in February 2016. Since then, the project reached several milestones towards selecting and acquiring a site and building the observatory.

About National Technology Day

The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998.

Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11. It is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. This year's theme is 'School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'.

