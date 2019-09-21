Image Source : PTI National Green Tribunal introduces e-filing grievances

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has introduced the system of online filing of petitions with the launch of a new website.

The website will help users an easier access to the latest status of various court cases and court orders. It will also allow users to browse information concerning the NGT. The online filing became effective on September 18.

With the e-filing process in place, now petitions can be filed from any place at the convenience of the aggrieved parties without physically going to the tirbunal's principal or regional benches. The online process will, however, in no manner affect the conventional process of filing petitions with the registrars at various benches.

The court fee in terms of Rule 12 can be paid online with Bharat Kosh and receipt of the same can be annexed with the petition.

Through this portal, the parties can also file response to the petition as and when sought by the court.

