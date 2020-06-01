Image Source : PTI 50 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 1,224

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 1,224 after 50 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, including seven from the hotspot Malegaon reported, an official release said on Sunday. With this, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 326. While 826 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 72 people have died of the infection in the state so far.

Malegaon has so far reported the highest 55 deaths while the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area has reported 8 deaths, followed by five fatalities from other parts of the district. With this, Malegaon's tally is 779, followed by 214 from Nashik city and 174 from other parts of the district, the release said.

The rest four were residents of other districts who had died during treatment.

A total of 148 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the district in the day.

