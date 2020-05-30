Image Source : PTI 43 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 1,151

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 1,151 after 43 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Friday. With this, as many as 757 are from Malegaon, 179 from Nashik city, 161 from others parts of the district and 54 from outside the district.

The samples of a man from Malegaon who died earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the toll from the infection to 61, he added.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.6 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown after it continued for two more weeks, starting from May 18 and will end on May 31.

