27 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 360

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 360 in Maharashtra's Nashik district after 27 more people tested positive for the disease, the district administration said on Sunday. With this, 324 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from Malegaon town, 16 from Nashik city and 17 from other parts of the district.

Besides, three patients from outside Nashik are also undergoing treatment in hospitals here, the district administration said in a release.

The district has so far reported 12 deaths, while 25 people have been discharged after recovery.

