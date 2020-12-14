'Nature to oppose': Narendra Singh Tomar castigates opposition over farmers' stir

Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Singh Tomar slams opposition parties over farmers' protest

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has accused the opposition parties of running a propaganda against the new farm laws. Tomar said that the laws "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run.

"When the agricultural reforms were brought, there was opposition to this too. There are some people who just oppose and weaken the country. This has become their nature," Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, said on Sunday while addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand.

Tomar said the government faced opposition when it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It also faced opposition when it brought the amended citizenship law as well as over the Ram temple issue.

On agricultural sector reforms, the discussion has been going on for last many years, Tomar said. "Unfortunately the previous governments who wanted to reform were not able to it," he added.

Tomar stressed that for a new India, reforms are necessary. "When reforms are undertaken it will benefit farmers in the long run. But in the short run, some may face difficulty. We know we can achieve no gain without difficulties," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't bring reform or schemes for the sake of current impact alone but for long-term benefit, Tomar said.

"Any good government or good leader is one who does such work that not only ensures the country's safety for now but also boosts growth in the next hundred years," the minister said.

The Prime Minister has fulfilled the long-pending demand of farmers, Tomar said.

Farmers' leaders like Sharad Joshi of Shetkari Sangathan, Punjab's Bhupinder Mann, NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been talking about these issues, he said, adding that agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan too raised this issue.

National Farmers Commission, Planning Commission and Niti Aayog also raised these issues but the previous governments did not do, he said, adding that "Manmohan Singh Ji (former Prime Minister) tried many times but could not do".

"Today when it is implemented, propaganda is being spread," Tomar said.

