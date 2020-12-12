Maoist forces have hijacked farmers agenda, they must come out of it for solution: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Piyush Goyal Exclusive on farmers' protest.

Amid farmers' protests against the new farm laws, Union Minister Piyush Goyal in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke in detail about the agitation, how Maoists and anti-national elements have hijacked it, on the government's stand towards farmers' demands and the road ahead. Union Minister Piyush Goyal begun by saying that on behalf of the nation, he would like to thank India TV and its Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma, who was the first to analyse the atmosphere and sense that it how some anti-national forces like Shaheen Bagh were trying to spread anarchy though this agitation. Piyush Goyal lauded India TV on how the channel in the recent days exposed how Maoists, Naxalites have hijacked the farmers' protest.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said since the beginning only, there were two groups of farmers' representatives when the talks first began on October 14. On that day, all the farmers did not give a unified memorandum, but both the groups gave their individual demands.

I am revealing it for the first time on India TV that the memorandum given by the second group of farmers had demands like the release of so-called intellectuals, poets. We felt a little unusual at that time since the issue was about farmers' so how do these demands of releasing intellectuals made sense.

Again on November 13 when a group of 32 farmers leaders gave a joint-memorandum, it mentioned releasing intellectuals and poets. At that time, we felt a bit awkward and asked them what's the relation of these demand with farmers' protest.

At one point, we started realising that they were trying to delay the process and coming to just one point that they have to repeal the laws.

Piyush Goyal said it is lesser a farmers protest but have been hijacked by Maoists.

Piyush Goyal appealed to the farmers' to not fall for Naxalites elements.

The Union Minister informed that Congress leaders in private have said that if the government is ready for the talks on the draft proposal that was earlier sent to the farmers, then there is no question of this agitation but have a different stance in public.

On names like Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam being taken during farmers' protests, Piyush Goyal said the government did a background check and found that Maoists, Leftist ideology have taken over, hijacked the protest.

Piyush Goyal has assured farmers that the government is not closing APMCs but the reforms will only provide new options, bigger markets for them to sell produce. There are a lot of places in the country where contract farming is taking place.

On NDA's former ally, Akali Dal's chief Sukhbir Singh Badal ending ties with the Modi government over farm laws issue, Piyush Goyal said after the ordinance was passed... former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal were fully convinced with the new reforms. However, later it became a political compulsion for them, so they parted ways...

Piyush Goyal mentioned neither Sukhbir Singh Badal or Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have talked about any agendas. "I believe Sukhbir Singh Badal has to himself keep his ego aside and explain to the farmers how the laws will benefit them.

Even after passing these laws, BJP won elections in Bihar, by-polls in various states, its performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Telangana, Rajasthan panchayat polls and others.

Piyush Goyal said that people have now understood that the farmers' protest has been hijacked.

The Union Minister once again assured farmers that the old system of selling the produce will co-exist with the new system. APMCs, MSP will continue to be like they are at present.

Under PM Modi-led government, the budget for the agriculture sector was increased.

Piyush Goyal said he believes that the majority of the country's farmers now understand the benefits of new laws and they know all this has been done for their benefit. They will come for talks and resolve the issue, he hopes.

If they feel that there is a need to repeal these laws then they should come and tell the government what are those clauses due to which they want it to be revealed.

The dialogue will help farmers realise that their agenda has been hijacked by Maoists, so once they come out of it, a solution to this problem will be met.

The entire country trusts PM Modi... I appeal to all to maintain peace and keep their trust, belief in PM Modi as they have always kept.

