Farmers plan hunger strike, tractor march to intensify protest, adamant on demand to repeal farm laws

Image Source : ANI On 14th Dec, all farmer leaders will sit on a fast sharing same stage at Singhu border, says Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, Sanyukta Kisan Andolan

Remaining adamant to their demand of repealing the new farm laws, the protesting farmers on Saturday once again threatened the government that they will intensify their agitation. Speaking to media, Sanyukta Kisan Andolan's Kamal Preet Singh Pannu announced that they will go on fast on December 14 to further pressurise the government over the new reforms.

"On 14th Dec, all farmer leaders will sit on a fast sharing same stage at Singhu border. We want the government to take back 3 farm bills, we're not in favour of amendments. Centre wants to thwart our movement but we'll continue it peacefully," Sanyukta Kisan Andolan's Kamal Preet Singh Pannu said.

"We'll foil any attempt by the Centre to fail our movement. The government had made a few small attempts to divide us and instigate people of our movement. But, we will peacefully take this movement towards victory," Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, Leader, Sanyukta Kisan Andolan added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi assures farmers again, says all walls, obstacles being removed

"Thousands of farmers will begin a tractor march tomorrow at 11 am from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and will block Jaipur-Delhi main road. After our nationwide call, all toll plazas of Haryana are free today," Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, Leader, Sanyukta Kisan Andolan.

ALSO READ | So-called farmer agitation infiltrated by Leftists, Maoists: Piyush Goyal

The new development has come even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that agricultural reforms will increase synchronisation in the sector and help create better logistics and cold-chain infrastructure.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a video conference on the occasion of the 93rd annual general meeting of industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), told the gathering that investment in technology, cold storage and the agri-sector will benefit the farmers. Besides, he also dwelled on the steps to help the farmers and the agri-sector at length.

According to the Prime Minister, through policy and intention, the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers.

Noting the increasing vibrancy of the agri-sector, he talked of the new alternatives available to the farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis, modernisation of mandis and option of selling produce on electronic platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News