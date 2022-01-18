Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  'Can beat, abuse Modi': Nana Patole lands self in controversy; clarifies with reference to goon

'Can beat, abuse Modi': Nana Patole lands self in controversy; clarifies with reference to goon

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2022 7:29 IST
Nana Patole
Image Source : PTI

Maha Congress chief Nana Patole says "can beat, abuse Modi"; later clarifies saying he was referring to local goon

Highlights

  • In a viral news clip, Patole can be heard speaking in Marathi to a group of villagers in Bhandara
  • "I have been in politics for the past 30 years," Nana Patole could be heard saying
  • I helped each and everyone who came to me. That's why I can hit Modi and abuse him, he said

Controversy surrounded Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could beat Modi and abuse him. He, however, later issued a clarification and said that he was referring to a local goon who shares his surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a viral news clip, Patole can be heard speaking in Marathi to a group of villagers in Bhandara district. He said, "I have been in politics for the past 30 years. Being a politician, I never favoured anybody. I helped each and everyone who came to me. That's why I can hit Modi and abuse him."

Clarifying later, he said, "A few villagers had complained to me about a local goon. I was talking about a local goon named Modi. I am well aware of the dignity of the post of the prime minister and I have not said anything against PM Narendra Modi." 

However, it is not clear when this video was filmed.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress party and Patole after the video went viral on social media, questioning their respect and honour for the post of prime minister.

Praveen Darekar, Opposition leader in Maharashtra Legislative Council, said, "Though the Congress party is not in power, people respect and honour the members of the party. By giving such a controversial statement, it undermines the glory of Congress."

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Drugs worth crores seized in Gujarat, no action by govt: Nana Patole accuses Centre of misusing NCB

