'Namaste Trump': A surprise gift for Donald Trump from Pollachi master tailor

A 90-year-old master tailor, V S Vishwanathan from nearby Pollachi has a surprise gift for US President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to India. US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad today for a 36-hour-long India visit. Trump is coming to India along with wife Melania and daughter Ivanka.

For Trump, the master tailor has weaved a khadi kurta for Trump. V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television many times and in photographs and has expressed confidence that the US President would accept it and appreciate his gesture, family members said.

The shirt has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi, marked to the U.S. Embassy, they said.

"I have been stitching for the last 70 years and I have immense respect for the father of our nation and I want to sensitise the citizens of India to use Khadi clothes," Vishwanathan said. "This will also spread a word about our culture and our Khadi when this is given to President Trump," added Vishwanathan.

Vishwanathan had gifted such shirts to various political leaders, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers, the late K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai and also former President R Venkataraman, his family said.

He once ran a tailoring shop but does not do so now due to old age. At present, he trains budding tailors free of cost, they said.

Donald Trump will be the sixth US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unprecedented roadshow and a historic joint address before a record crowd of more than one lakh people.

Trump on Sunday left for his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.

