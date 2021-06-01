Image Source : AP/ FILE Nagpur Lockdown: Rules eased for businesses; Details

Nagpur lockdown: The Nagpur district administration has decided to ease lockdown rules for businesses as new Covid-19 cases continue to decline steadily.

As per the latest order, all the essential shops will be allowed to open till 2 pm while home deliveries will be allowed till 11 pm. Shops were currently allowed to operate between 7 am and 11 am.

The order said that all non-essential shops too can operate between 7 am and 2 pm. Stand-alone shops that are not located inside shopping centres/malls can also operate. However, strict restrictions will remain in place every Saturday and Sunday.

The administration has asked businesses to follow the Covid norms and ensure social distancing at their establishments. It has also advised people to wear masks regularly and maintain a gap of six feet while stepping out.

The order said that government offices can function with 25 per cent attendance. Also, the ban will continue on roaming on the streets after 3 pm. Those found violating the rules will face punitive action. Besides, health officials will conduct Rapid Antigen Tests of people seen roaming on the streets.

The new relaxations will apply from June 1 to June 15. The administration will review the situation later and take a decision accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has relaxed lockdown restrictions in major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur from June 1.

Nagpur was an epicentre of the Covid-19 spread during the second wave in Maharashtra. The district recorded more than 3,000 daily cases, forcing the government to impose a complete lockdown to limit the spread of the virus.

