4 coronavirus suspects escape from Mayo Hospital in Nagpur

Amid coronavirus scare, at least five people escaped from the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital in Nagpur out of which four are COVID-19 suspects, Sub-Inspector Nagpur police station said on Saturday. However, SI S Suryavanshi also said that one of the five had tested negative of coronavirus, while reports of four other patients are awaited.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector said, "One of them had tested negative, reports of other 4 were awaited. We have traced them and they will be brought back to the hospital by the administration."

On Friday, two cases were confirmed in Nagpur, raising the number of positive cases in the city to three.

So far, the count of infected persons in Maharashtra stands at 19. Ten of the coronavirus positive cases in the state are in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane.

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Maharashtra government on Friday ordered closure of cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools and public parks in cities of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30.

The Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 also invoked by the government in the state to tackle the virus outbreak.

