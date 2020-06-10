Nagpur reports 61 coronavirus positive cases in 12 hours; total tally at 840

Image Source : PTI Nagpur reports 61 coronavirus positive cases in 12 hours

Nagpur reported a total of 61 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 12 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 840. All new 61 positive cases of coronavirus were reported from the same area of the city. According to the details, the cases have been reported from Naik Talav in Nagur, where all infected people, residents of Bangladesh have now been quarantined.

Nagpur so far has reported 15 deaths due to coronavirus, while 521 people have so far recovered from the infection. Nearly 246 coronavirus patients are still receiving treatment at various hospitals.

According to the data, 1,840 people have been quarantined at different spots, while 388 have been placed under home quarantine.

