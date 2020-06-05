Image Source : PTI Nagpur murder cases: With two more killings, Nagpur rocked by 5 murders in 3 days

Amid the ongoing lockdown, Nagpur was rocked by at least five murders in the past three days, police said on Thursday. Early on Tuesday morning, Raj Dorle, the Vice President of Nagpur Central Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was killed over a suspected old rivalry.

Dorle was clobbered on the head with sticks and stabbed to death in the Bhuteshwar Nagar locality of the city by two persons, who have been arrested.

The same day, a local gangster identified as Viren allegedly stabbed to death Raju Kashyap followed a quarrel a few days ago. Police are on the lookout for Viren and his henchmen for the killing which took place in the vicinity of the old mines on the outskirts of the city.

Late on Wednesday, local goon Annu Thakur was found dead in Yashodhara Nagar area of the city with his head smashed by stones. Suspecting it to be an outcome of some old enmity, police have arrested three persons from KG Nagar and further investigations are on.

On Thursday afternoon, youth Karthik Sarve was attacked and killed in Gopal Nagar area as he was walking on the road. Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle accosted him and repeatedly hammered him with an iron bar before fleeing the spot.

Vaibhav Mhatre, 35, was stabbed to death by two unknown persons near Padole Lawns in Hadkeshwar area of the city this evening. Police have launched a manhunt for the assailants

