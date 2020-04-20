Image Source : PTI Nagpur reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; district tally rises to 76

Nagpur has reported 3 new coronavirus cases on Monday taking coronavirus patients toll in the district to 76, the district information office said. All of these three, who have been found COVID-19 positive, were already quarantined. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country having maximum number of coronavirus patients.

On Monday, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra surged to 4,203 while 223 have died. At least 507 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

