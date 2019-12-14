CAA protest: Naga Students' Federation calls for 6-hour bandh

Image Source : PTI CAA protest: Naga Students' Federation calls for 6-hour band

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called a 6-hour bandh on Saturday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The bandh will began at 6 am. "Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of NSF, held on Friday at the Federation's Headquarter, it was unanimously decided to call for a six-hour total bandh in all the Naga inhibited areas, starting from 6 am to 12 noon on December 14," a NSF statement said.

"The bandh has been called to express the resentment of the Naga people against the passing of the contentious CAB in the Parliament, much against the interests and the sentiments of the Indigenous people in the North East states," the statement said.

The NSF directed all its federating units and subordinate bodies in Manipur, Assam and Nagaland to take up all necessary measures to ensure that the total bandh is carried out successfully in their respective jurisdictions. However, NSF said students appearing for examination, healthcare professionals on duty, media personnel and marriage parties, provided the wedding card is produced, will be exempted from the proposed total bandh.

Meanwhile, Curfew has been relaxed on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati in Assam. Widespread protests have been taking place against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country.

The bill became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave assent to it, which led widespread agitation across the country. According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and granted Indian citizenship.

