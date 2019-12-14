Image Source : FILE CAA protests: US, UK, France, Canada issue 'travel advisory' for citizen

Several countries including the US, UK, France, and Canada on Saturday have issued travel advisories for their citizens asking them to "exercise caution" while traveling to India. The countries took this decision in light of protests in northeastern states of the country against the amended Citizenship Act.

The bill became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave assent to it, which led widespread agitation across the country.

UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in a statement said: "The demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Bill are taking place in some parts of the country. There have been reports of violent protests in North East India, especially in Assam and Tripura. An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati and mobile internet services have been suspended in 10 districts in Assam. Transport may be affected in various parts of the region. You should exercise caution if you are planning to travel in North East India, monitor local for the latest information, follow the instruction of the local authorities and allow more time for travel."

Meanwhile, the US Embassy has also listed out precaution for its citizens currently staying in the northeastern states advising them to avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances and to keep a "low profile."

The French government has also suspended air transport and asked its citizens to "stay away" from gathering.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and granted Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from ANI)