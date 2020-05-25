Muzaffarnagar: Over 20 people booked for offering namaz in mosque amid restrictions

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Over 20 people were booked by the Muzaffarnagar Police on Monday for defying restrictions to offer namaz prayers together in a mosque on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. A case was registered against all the violators who gathered despite repeated appeals by the administration.

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh had advised people to offer namaz within the confines of their homes, however, they chose to venture out and pray inside a mosque even as restrictions remain on gatherings in view of the coronavirus lockdown. At present, Muzaffarnagar has about 21 cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, subdued celebrations were witnessed in Lucknow where people kept away from mosques and celebrated the day in their homes. Noted clerics had urged people to follow social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. At some places, notices were pasted outside mosques, urging people to offer prayers at home due to the pandemic.

