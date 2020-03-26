Muslim woman names newborn son after Noida cop who helped her husband rush to Bareilly

Amid the desperate times of coronavirus, a beautiful incident of humanity came to light when a Muslim lady from Bareilly named her newborn son, 'Ranvijay', after Noida cop who helped her husband rush from Noida to Bareilly and admit her to the hospital for delivery.

The cop being referred to is Noida's Additional DCP Kumar Ranvijay.

Noida Additional DCP Kumar Ranvijay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 spread that has killed 13 people in India. All public transport including trains, buses and flights have come to a halt.

In these times, the actions of the policemen are a symbol of humanity triumphing over a common enemy.