Mumbai: Woman along with her lover kills husband by giving him 'thalium'. Diet chart was the clue

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old woman, along with her lover, was arrested for allegedly killing her husband, a textile businessman, in Mumbai. Police suspect that for two months, Kavita Shah mixed arsenic and thallium in the food of her husband Kamalkant, who died of multiple organ failure on September 20 after being treated in the hospital for 17 days.

Police could only crack the case with the help of the doctors' alertness and the diet chart provided by wife.

According to police, Kavita and her lover, Hitesh Jain (46) hatched tha plan to kill Kamal over property issues. According to reports, when doctors were inconclusive about Kamalkant's death, they sent his blood for heavy metal detection test, where they found high traces of arsenic and thallium which is not normal. Following which Azad Maidan police were alerted.

The Azad Maida Police then registered the case and handed over it to the Santa Cruise Police. Eventually the case reached the crime branch. The crime branch started the investigation and after taking all the medical reports, statements of the family members including the wife, as well as after collecting information related to Kamalkant's diet, it found out the truth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadyay said Kavita and Jain have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 328, 120 (B) (conspiracy) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said Kavita and Kamalkant got married in 2000 and have two children. In her complaint to the police, Kamalkant’s sister Kavita Lalwani has alleged that the couple did not share a cordial relationship and often fought.

“We suspect the two decided to commit the crime this way to show that Kamalkant died of natural circumstances. Kavita and Jain were also eying his property,” said the officer.

