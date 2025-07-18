Mumbai school receives bomb threat following Delhi and Bengaluru incidents; probe on The Kandivali Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad swung into action soon after the threat and a comprehensive search operation was launched on the school premises. However, no suspicious object was found and the preliminary probe suggested that the threat was a hoax.

Mumbai:

A school in Mumbai received bomb threats on Friday, hours after similar warning emails were sent to a plethora of educational institutions in Delhi and Bengaluru. Swami Vivekanand International School in Kandivali received the threat, which has raised alarm among the children and their parents.

The Kandivali Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad swung into action soon after the threat and a comprehensive search operation was launched on the school premises. However, no suspicious object was found and the preliminary probe suggested that the threat was a hoax.

Two other schools in the city reportedly received similar threats on the same day. Officials are currently tracing the source and motives behind the threatening emails.

Delhi, Bengaluru schools receive threats

As many as 40 private schools in Bengaluru and 20 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday. Police and bomb squads were immediately rushed to these institutions.

"The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children", the message sent to Bengaluru schools from account– roadkill 333@atomicmail.io– read.

The schools which received bomb threat emails in Delhi include, Summerfield International School in South Delhi, Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura, St Thomas School, GD Goenka School, Dwarka International School, Richmond School in Paschim Vihar.

AAP slams BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the threats. Former Delhi CM and Senior AAP leader Atishi said the saffron party controls Delhi, yet safety was not being provided to the children.

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" Atishi posted on X.