Heavy downpour continues in Mumbai; IMD's Red Alert stands for today as more rainfall expected

Rainfall in Mumbai has continued for the third day running. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that more downpour is expected today and thus the Red Alert issued for Mumbai and other Maharashtra coastal area stands.

Mumbai Published on: July 16, 2020 7:32 IST
Several Mumbai areas like Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex, Santacruz, Colaba, Mahalaxmi, Worli have reported over 10 cm of rainfall already. 

"Rainfall is occurring over Mumbai and is likely to continue over it for the next 6 hours. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be realized over Mumbai during the next 6 hrs," IMD has said. 

