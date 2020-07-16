Image Source : FILE Heavy downpour continues in Mumbai; IMD's Red Alert stands for today as more rainfall expected

Rainfall in Mumbai has continued for the third day running. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that more downpour is expected today and thus the Red Alert issued for Mumbai and other Maharashtra coastal area stands.

Several Mumbai areas like Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex, Santacruz, Colaba, Mahalaxmi, Worli have reported over 10 cm of rainfall already.

"Rainfall is occurring over Mumbai and is likely to continue over it for the next 6 hours. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be realized over Mumbai during the next 6 hrs," IMD has said.

Folwng AWS/ARG stations of Mumbai hv reported more than 10 cm r/f as of now: Bandra-20, BKC (East) - 19, Santacruz-17,Colaba-14,Mahalaxmi-13,Ram Mandir & NSC (Worli)-12 & Bandra-11. Till now heavy rainfall at a few places with isol very H. falls has been realized over Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LA3FnVoWQ — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 16, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage