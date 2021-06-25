Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Owner of tugboat that sank during cyclone Tauktae booked for culpable homicide

A case of culpable homicide has been registered in Mumbai against the owner of Varaprada tugboat that sank in the Arabian Sea during last month's cyclone Tauktae, in which 11 persons were killed, an official said on Friday.

Barge P305 and Varaprada - both support vessels working for the state-run ONGC's offshore oilfields near Mumbai – had borne the brunt of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall on Gujarat coast on May 17.

"At least 11 personnel, who were working on the tugboat, had died in the incident. During the rescue operation, two of its workmen were rescued by the Navy teams," the official said.

