Mumbai: One killed, 4 injured as part of building collapses in Bandra

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL At least one person died while four others injured after a part of a four-storey building collapsed in Bandra area of Mumbai on Monday.

At least one person died while four others injured after a part of a four-storey building collapsed in Bandra area of Mumbai on Monday. "One person has been killed in the incident. Injured have been sent to nearby hospitals. There are no serious injuries," Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique said on Monday.

"Update on the Bandra East Structure collapse- It's past 6 am now, locals have formed human chains & are helping fire brigade clear the debris to make sure no one is stuck. Have been requesting the @mybmc since 3 hours now to send labourers but only 2 are on site," Siddique tweeted.

Siddique said that the building collapsed at around 1:30 am. "Police and fire officials are present at the spot. The rescue operation is underway," Siddique said.

(With ANI Inputs)

