Mumbai Police bans boat party on New Year Eve; issues time limits for restaurants

A complete ban has been imposed on any kind of boat party being organised in Mumbai during New Year's celebrations due to security reasons. The Mumbai police has banned boat parties being organised on New Year's Eve due to security concerns. Stringent action will be taken if anybody is found organising boat parties without prior permission from the administration.

Marine Police will be patrolling throughout New Year's Eve near beaches to make sure no such parties are taking place.

Meanwhile, in welcome news, restaurants, pubs, bars and other party places can remain open till 5 am on New Year's Eve in Mumbai as people will be out to celebrate and welcome New Year 2020.

Mumbai police issue traffic advisory on New Year's Eve

Mumbai police has also issued a traffic advisory asking Mumbaikers to take note of it and avoid mentioned routes on New Year's Eve.

Dear Mumbaikar,

Due to New Year Celebration, Please be advised about the alternative routes and diversions in Colaba Traffic Division, Following will be reflected from 19:00hrs of Dt.31/12/2019 till 06:00hrs of Dt.01/01/2020. pic.twitter.com/Zl0q0MfDmH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 31, 2019

Special late-night trains to run in Mumbai on New Year's Eve

Special late-night local trains will also be put to service for commuters to travel while BEST will also run special buses on New Year's eve in Mumbai.

The Central Railway (CR) will run four additional suburban services between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel stations after December 31 midnight for the convenience of New Year revelers.

"These suburban special trains will stop at all stations. Of the four services, two will run on the main line and the rest on the Harbour line," a CR spokesperson said on Monday.

All these locals will depart at 1.30 am from CSMT (Main and Harbour line) for Kalyan and Panvel stations. The Western Railway had announced that it will operate eight special services between Churchgate and Virar stations after the December 31 midnight.

