Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai Mayor's brother passes away due to coronavirus

Mumbai is still a big hotspot of coronavirus in the country. Mumbaikars were reminded of deadliness of the disease on Saturday as Mumbai Mayor's brother became unfortunate victim of coronavirus. Sunil Kadam, the brother of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar passed away on Saturday morning. Kadam was under treatment for past seven days. He was being treated in BMC's Nair Hospital.

In spite of the treatment, Sunil Kadam succumbed to the infection.

Maharashtra has 1,50,996 active corona cases now. Mumbai alone has 20,563 active cases.

2512 new cases were found in Maharashtra in past 24 hours. 2,56,158 patients have recovered so far. There have been 14,994 deaths so far.

In Mumbai, 87074 patients have recovered so far. The death-toll is 6353.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage