Mumbai: 13 labourers injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed

City police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot.

Mumbai Published on: September 17, 2021 7:09 IST
A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of Friday, injuring thirteen labourers.

City police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot. An official of the fire brigade informed that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. They are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

(With inputs from ANI)

