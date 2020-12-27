Image Source : FILE Mumbai: 2 dead, 1 injured in fire at temple in Kandivali

Two persons were killed and another suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out ina temple in suburban Kandivali here early on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred at Saibaba temple on Bandar Pakhadi Road in Kandivali (West), the official said.

''The fire broke out at the temple due to short circuit at around 4.15 am. After being alerted, some fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.40 am. It was a level-one (minor) fire,'' the fire brigade official said. ''Three persons got injured in the fire. They were rushed to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead. Another one was later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical,'' he said.

Personnel of Charkop Police Station said that a case of accidental death is being registered in this connection.

