21 nurses at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital found coronavirus positive

21 nurses have been found positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital

Twenty-one nurses at Mumbai's Jaslok hospital have tested coronavirus positive. All of them had come in contact with another nurse who was coronavirus positive but has recovered. The nursing staff of 21-members have been quarantined in the Hospital's hostel for now and are being treated. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country having maximum number of coronavirus cases. Currently, the state's positive patient numbers have surged to 3,651 including 211.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the disease, authorities said on Sunday. One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said. So far, 130 COVID-19 cases have been reported from

areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, 73 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 69 from Mira-Bhayander, 60 from Navi Mumbai, 14 from Badlapur township, 10 from Thane rural, four from Ambernath township, three from Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal limits and one from Ulhasnagar.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 15,712 including 507 deaths and 2,231 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Sunday. Till Saturday evening, positive cases in India were at 14,792 including 488 deaths while over 2015 people were cured for the deadly disease. The country is under an extended lockdown period that will end on May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address said that lockdown helped in containing coronavirus cases in the country adding almost every state wanted to extend the lockdown as cases were still surfacing. He also said that if India would not have imposed a complete shutdown, India would have been in a disastrous situation.

ALSO READ | Good news: India's coronavirus growth rate declining, cases doubling every 11 days

ALSO READ | No relaxation in lockdown in Delhi as coronavirus spreading rapidly: Arvind Kejriwal

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage