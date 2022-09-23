Horrific video | Man meets traumatic death at Mumbra railway station

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, CCTV Man met with traumatic death at Mumra railway station.

Mumbai: A man met with traumatic death at Mumbra railway station after being hit by a train on Wednesday. Mumbra station falls on the Mumbai suburban railway network.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

The man, a resident of Dhuleka, was standing at Mumbra station when suddenly he went to the edge of the platform towards the rail track.

According to the CCTV footage, he sat at the edge of the platform and was appeared to be looking downwards when a speeding train hit him.

The victim's body fell several meters apart at the platform and he died on the spot.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

