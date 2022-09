Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Car runs over several people in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

Mumbai: At least 8 people were injured, two of them critically, after being run over by a car in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

According to reports, the driver of the car has been arrested.

All injured are being treated at a hospital.

The incident took place around 1 pm. The accident was recorded on a car cam of another vehicle that was crossing the place.

