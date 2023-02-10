Mumbai: Girl sings song on Vande Bharat Express as PM Modi interacts with school children | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi chats with students

Vande Bharat trains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with school children and listened to a song sung by a girl on Vande Bharat Express.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday. The Prime Minister first inaugurated CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express followed by the second semi-high-speed train linking the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi.

He also inaugurated other development projects in Mumbai in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

While addressing the inaugural event in Mumbai, PM Modi said It was a historical day for Maharashtra and the first time a state got two Vande Bharat trains.

"Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed & scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat. 10 trains are launched so far," he added.

Besides, the Prime Minister launched a new campus of an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community as well as two elevated road corridors and a vehicular underpass during his visit to the metropolis.

Some key highlights of Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455-kilometre distance y in 6 hours and 30 minutes.

It will save nearly one hour in current timings between the country's commercial capital and the premier textile city.

It will improve connectivity between the two cities and also facilitate.

It will facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi in Pune district.

The one-way fare without catering service will be Rs 1,000 for the chair car and Rs 2,015 for the executive chair car.

The fares for the two classes with catering will be Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,365 respectively.

The train will depart from CSMT at 4.05 pm and reach Solapur at 10.40 pm.

It will depart from Solapur at 6.05 am and reach CSMT at 12.35 pm.

The Train will not run on Wednesday from CSMT and on Thursday from Solapur.

(With inputs from agencies)

