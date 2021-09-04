Mumbai first district in India to administer more than 1 crore Covid vaccines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai first district in India to administers more than 1 crore Covid vaccines

Mumbai became the first district in the country to reach the milestone of administering over one crore Covid vaccine doses, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The district has administered 1,00,60,411 vaccines so far, according to the data on CoWIN portal. While 73,05,020 received the first dose, 29,29,128 received both doses. On Saturday alone, 1,75,254 vaccine doses were administered in Mumbai.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 422 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities, while 303 patients recovered from the disease, a senior civic official said.

A BMC official said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,45,434, while the death toll jumped to 15,987. Mumbai has logged over 400 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, while daily fatalities remained unchanged for the second day in a row.

On September 1 and 2, the financial capital had reported 416 and 441 COVID-19 cases, respectively. The city has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases the day after reporting 190 infections on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.

(With agency inputs)

