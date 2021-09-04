India logs 42,618 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases at 4,05,681

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kullu: A health worker takes nasal sample for Covid-19 testing at a Regional Hospital

India recorded 42,618 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 330 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 36,385 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.45 per cent and total recoveries to 3,21,00,001.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 4,05,681, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,39,895. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,82,40,038 samples have been tested up to September 3 for COVID-19. Of these 17,04,970 samples were tested on Friday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7431 129 Andhra Pradesh 14702 1988101 13877 Arunachal Pradesh 829 52066 261 Assam 6775 578101 5677 Bihar 90 715984 9654 Chandigarh 37 64259 814 Chhattisgarh 385 990588 13555 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10655 4 Delhi 344 1412413 25082 Goa 913 170031 3202 Gujarat 151 815213 10081 Haryana 647 760196 9679 Himachal Pradesh 1788 208612 3604 Jammu and Kashmir 1320 319889 4409 Jharkhand 143 342647 5132 Karnataka 18404 2896079 37361 Kerala 240736 3860248 21149 Ladakh 68 20298 207 Lakshadweep 25 10272 51 Madhya Pradesh 91 781590 10516 Maharashtra 54138 6281985 137551 Manipur 3320 109392 1790 Meghalaya 2275 72714 1322 Mizoram 10383 51390 219 Nagaland 778 28802 624 Odisha 6556 994639 8028 Puducherry 837 121150 1815 Punjab 353 583927 16435 Rajasthan 84 945070 8954 Sikkim 1055 28599 371 Tamil Nadu 16478 2566504 34961 Telangana 5809 649002 3878 Tripura 878 81446 803 Uttarakhand 383 335264 7387 Uttar Pradesh 258 1686287 22841 West Bengal 8734 1522772 18472 Total# 399778 32063616 439895 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

