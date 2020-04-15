Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Dharavi records 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts 60

Mumbai's Dharavi reported five new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the locality to 60 and 7 deaths due to the spread of the disease, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi.

"Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died. Dharavi is one the biggest slum areas in Asia.

