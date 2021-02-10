Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: 4 injured in a cylinder blast at Andheri godown

At least four people were injured after a major fire broke out in a godown where LPG cylinders were kept in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, according to a report by news agency ANI. Fire brigade personnel reached the site and trying to douse the fire.

The blaze erupted around 9.40 am due to a cylinder blast in the godown located on Yari Road in Versova area of the western suburb, officials said.

At least eight fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that firefighting is still on.

As per report, the news report suggested that all those injured in the cylinder explosion had been shifted to nearby Cooper Hospital.

