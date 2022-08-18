Mumbai reports 1,201 new Covid cases today, highest since June 30

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The city has reported the highest single-day cases since July 1 when it detected 978 new COVID-19 patients.

Mumbai reported 1,201 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and two deaths, the city's civic body said. The number of new infections in India's financial capital is the highest since June 30. The city's caseload rose to 11,35,680 on Thursday while the death toll reached 19,670, the BMC release said.

On Wednesday, the city had logged 975 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since July 1 and a jump of 643 from the tally a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis.

On Tuesday, 3,499 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the financial capital.

