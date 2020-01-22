Mumbai malls and eateries to remain open 24/7. Do you think it is a good decision?

Mumbai Open 24/7 Debate: Do you think Aaditya Thackeray-led decision will boost economy?

Malls, multiplexes, and shops in Mumbai will remain open round-the-clock from January 27. Drawing a parallel with London, Maharashtra government said the decision could help generate more revenue and jobs in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, however, made it clear that opening shops, malls, and eateries in the night was not mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the latest decision. Reacting sharply to the latest development, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that it is against Indian culture.

"We were always againt this. The BJP have been protesting it since many years. It is not part of Indian culture. We will make sure that this will not be taken forward. The future of the youth will be affected if such a thing will happen here. Anyway, till late night pubs and clubs stay open in Mumbai...towards which culture the Maharashtra governmnet want to take us?" he said.

